VIQ Solutions to raise $18M in registered direct offering
Sep. 13, 2021 9:17 AM ETVIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- VIQ Solutions (OTCQX:VQSLF) entered into a securities purchase agreement with an institutional investor for the purchase and sale, in a registered direct offering, of 4,235,294 shares at purchase price of $4.25/share for gross proceeds of $18M.
- Each unit consists of one common share of the company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant; warrants have exercise price equal to $5.00/share and exercisable beginning on the date that is six months on issuance and will expire five years from the issuance date.
- Offer is expected to close on or about Sep.15.
- Net proceeds to be used for continuing development of product and service offerings, potential future acquisitions as well as working capital and general corporate purposes.
- A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is acting as sole placement agent for the Offering.