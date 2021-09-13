VIQ Solutions to raise $18M in registered direct offering

Sep. 13, 2021 9:17 AM ETVIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • VIQ Solutions (OTCQX:VQSLF) entered into a securities purchase agreement with an institutional investor for the purchase and sale, in a registered direct offering, of 4,235,294 shares at purchase price of $4.25/share for gross proceeds of $18M.
  • Each unit consists of one common share of the company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant; warrants have exercise price equal to $5.00/share and exercisable beginning on the date that is six months on issuance and will expire five years from the issuance date.
  • Offer is expected to close on or about Sep.15.
  • Net proceeds to be used for continuing development of product and service offerings, potential future acquisitions as well as working capital and general corporate purposes.
  • A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is acting as sole placement agent for the Offering.
