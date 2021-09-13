SEC will conclude that PFOF is a good thing - Robinhood chief legal officer
Sep. 13, 2021 9:27 AM ETRobinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD)
- Dan Gallagher, chief legal officer for Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD), said Monday that he expects U.S. regulators to conclude that the company's payment-for-order-flow business model is "undoubtedly an amazingly good thing for retail investors."
- Speaking to CNBC, Gallagher described PFOF as the "lifeblood" of its ability to provide zero-fee, no-minimum-balance trading on its platform.
- "This has what's brought in a whole new generation of investors," he said.
- Robinhood's chief legal officer acknowledged that the Securities and Exchange Commission will "take a deep look at the issue" after SEC Chair Gary Gensler said a potential PFOF ban was "on the table."
- However, Gallagher believes that once the SEC launches a formal process investigating the pros and cons of PFOF, it will discover that the business model provides significant benefits for retail investors.
- Gallagher also defended HOOD's ability to get customers the best price under PFOF, a chief concern of skeptics.
- "I think we're getting excellent prices for our customers. I think our execution quality statistics prove that out," he said.
- Gallagher also pushed back on the argument that PFOF or gamification of trading somehow contributed to HOOD's controversial decision to suspend certain trades around meme stocks in January.
- Gallagher called this a "false narrative," with the trading problems having nothing to do with the underlying business model.
- HOOD had a volatile start to its Wall Street career after pricing an IPO at $38 per share in late July. The stock finished fractionally lower on Friday at $41.17.
- Even with the wide swings in price, HOOD has significantly outperformed the broader market. Shares are up about 18% since their debut, while the S&P has only returned around 1% during that time.