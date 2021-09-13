Express names Cheslie Kryst as brand ambassador under its 'Big Futures' initiative
Sep. 13, 2021 9:26 AM ETExpress, Inc. (EXPR)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Express (NYSE:EXPR) announces partnership between its Dream Big Project and Big Brothers Big Sisters of America for the term of 1-year.
- The fashion apparel retailer names Cheslie Kryst as its dedicated Express Big Brothers Big Sisters Ambassador. Kryst is a former Miss USA 2019, TV Host and national board member for Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, the nation’s largest youth mentoring organization.
- Under this partnership, the company sets $1M fundraising goal and 100,000 volunteer hours to support the 'Big Futures' initiative.
- "The Dream Big Project is one of the ways we fulfill our brand purpose to create confidence and inspire self-expression, and this partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters is based on our belief that mentorship can set young people on a trajectory to accomplish great things," says Express Chief Marketing Officer Sara Tervo.
- Stock is up 2.5% in pre-market trading.
