Valvoline, Cummins renew longstanding marketing, technology partnership
Sep. 13, 2021 9:27 AM ETValvoline Inc. (VVV)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) and Cummins has announced a five-year renewal of their longstanding marketing and technology partnership agreement.
- Under this renewal, Cummins will endorse and recommend Valvoline's Premium Blue engine oil for its heavy-duty diesel engines and generators and will sell Valvoline product through its multiple channels worldwide.
- Additionally, Cummins' plants across the globe will use Valvoline-supplied lubricants and oils in day-to-day operations.
- "The value of this partnership is about delivering optimal engine performance, protecting those engines for a long life and helping our customers lower their operating costs," Valvoline CEO Sam Mitchell.