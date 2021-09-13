Valvoline, Cummins renew longstanding marketing, technology partnership

Sep. 13, 2021 9:27 AM ETValvoline Inc. (VVV)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) and Cummins has announced a five-year renewal of their longstanding marketing and technology partnership agreement.
  • Under this renewal, Cummins will endorse and recommend Valvoline's Premium Blue engine oil for its heavy-duty diesel engines and generators and will sell Valvoline product through its multiple channels worldwide.
  • Additionally, Cummins' plants across the globe will use Valvoline-supplied lubricants and oils in day-to-day operations.
  • "The value of this partnership is about delivering optimal engine performance, protecting those engines for a long life and helping our customers lower their operating costs," Valvoline CEO Sam Mitchell.
