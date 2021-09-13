T. Rowe Price preliminary AUM rises 2.4% in August

Sep. 13, 2021

  • T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) preliminary assets under management rises to $1.68T as of Aug. 31, 2021 from $1.64T as of July 31.
  • Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $2.1B in August and $2.4B for the quarter-to-date period ended Aug. 31, 2021.
  • YTD total client transfers as of Aug. 31 comes to $17.2B. That includes funds transferred to target-date retirement trusts of $1.3B during August, $1.5B during QTD, and $12.3B during YTD.
  • U.S. mutual fund equity AUM of $573B increased 2.9% during the month from $557B at July 31.
  • U.S. mutual fund fixed income, including money market, AUM of $88B rose from $86B at July-end.
  • Previously (Aug. 11), T. Rowe Price preliminary AUM grows to $1.64T in July
