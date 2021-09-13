Uber, Lyft see early gains as Goldman sets buy ratings on ride sharers
Sep. 13, 2021 9:30 AM ETUber Technologies, Inc. (UBER)LYFT, JTKWY, DASHBy: Rex Crum, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Uber (NYSE:UBER) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) shares rose early Monday as Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan initiated coverage of the ride-sharing rivals with buy ratings.
- Sheridan set a $64-a-share target price on Uber's (UBER) stock, saying in a research report that he believes the company is "the next large cap platform ecosystem in our coverage universe." Sheridan added that with its ride-sharing business recovering, and strength in its delivery service, "we are bullish on the concept of how a collection of products can capture increasing wallet share across multiple end markets."
- With regards to Lyft (LYFT), Sheridan also set a price target of $64-a-share on the company. While Uber has made a name for itself by branching out beyond its core ride-sharing business, Sheridan said Lyft remains "a pure play on the theme of transportation disruption in North America." Sheridan said Lyft's delivery business, which mostly involves retailers using the company's services for short-range deliveries "remains a work in progress."
- As the stock market opened, Uber shares rose 1%, while Lyft was up by almost 2%.
- On Friday, Uber Eats, Grubhub (NASDAQ:GRUB) and DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) sued the city of New York for caps it has made permanent for how much delivery apps could charge restaurants in commission fees.
- And earlier on Monday, a Dutch court ruled that Uber drivers in the Netherlands are not gig workers, but company employees.