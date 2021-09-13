Resonate Blends to acquire a Wellness Cannabis Brand
Sep. 13, 2021 9:34 AM ETResonate Blends Inc. (KOAN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Resonate Blends (OTCQB:KOAN) inks a binding LOI to acquire all the assets of lemon and grass, a cannabis wellness brand based in Florida.
- The strategic acquisition of Florida-based lemon and grass expands Resonate’s market presence and national footprint through multi-state distribution and product-level synergies.
- The seller’s products, focused on the functional side of Cannabis wellness, complement Resonate’s existing product line focused on targeted, precisely-calibrated experiences.
- The agreement has built-in incentives for the sellers and management to work closely with Resonate for a minimum of 18 months to help grow both the Koan and lemon and grass brands in California, other legal U.S. markets and in Canada.
- lemon and grass sells in Florida, California and has aggressive licensing plans for multiple legal states in the U.S. and provinces in Canada including an official launch in the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Alberta in September 2021.
- The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year.