Cash-out refi activity bolsters overall rate lock volume in August: Black Knight
Sep. 13, 2021 10:03 AM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Overall mortgage rate locks rose 1.3% in August, driven by a 7.6% increase in cash-out activity, which brings cash-out refinance lending up more than 41% over the last three months, according to Black Knight's Origination Market Monitor report.
- "The rise in cash-out lending is hardly surprising given the extraordinary growth we've seen in tappable equity this year," said Black Knight Secondary Market Technologies President Scott Happ. "With equity levels at record highs and interest rates broadly expected to tick upward in coming years, cash-out lending is likely to play a much larger part in the overall refinance market."
- But locks on purchase loans stayed roughly flat in August, down 0.8%, as higher home prices and for-sale inventory constraints persist.
- Black Knight also notes the increase in cash-out activity was enough to push the overall refi share of the market mix back above 50% for the first time since February even with rate/term lending remaining flat.
- 30-year interest rates edged above 3% for most of August to 3.05% at end-month, according to Black Knight's OBMMI Daily Interest Rate Tracker. But "that sub-3% period seems to have been enough to spur some high-credit-score and high-balance borrowers to refinance, as average credit scores rose along with the non-conforming share of the market, Happ said.
- In mid-April, refi share of mortgage originations fell below 50% for the first time since 2019.