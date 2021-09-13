AngloGold to buy remaining Corvus Gold shares for $370M

  • Corvus Gold (KOR +1.9%) opens higher after AngloGold Ashanti (AU +0.2%) agrees to acquire the remaining 80.5% of the miner it does not already own for ~$370M.
  • AngloGold says it will pay C$4.10/share (US$3.23), a ~26% premium to Corvus' closing price on the Toronto Stock Exchange on July 12, the day before the company announced it had submitted a non-binding proposal to Corvus.
  • AngloGold says the deal "further consolidates one of the largest new gold districts in Nevada (the Beatty District) and provides the opportunity for AngloGold Ashanti to establish... a meaningful, low-cost production base in a premier mining jurisdiction."
  • AngloGold Ashanti is "the most undervalued gold miner today," Harrison Schwartz writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.
