Revolve Group gains after Jefferies turns bullish on market share potential
Sep. 13, 2021 10:09 AM ETRevolve Group, Inc. (RVLV)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Jefferies boosts its rating on Revolve Group (RVLV +1.5%) to a Buy from Hold as it views the disruptive commerce and marketing platform as well positioned to gain more market share.
- Analyst Randal Konik and team point to catalysts including an increasing number of upcoming events that should help drive sales, a favorable mix shift toward dresses to boost average order value and reinvestment in owned brands to expand margins. The potential for international sales is also highlighted.
- The firm sees valuation upside for RVLV and assigns a price target of $80 vs. the 52-week high of $74.52 and average Wall Street analyst price target of $70.67.