Reliance Global Group launches of 5MinuteInsure.com

Sep. 13, 2021 10:15 AM ETRELIBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA

Online insurance claim form
courtneyk/E+ via Getty Images

  • Reliance Global Group (RELI +1.2%) launches 5MinuteInsure.com in Ohio, the first state in the company’s planned nationwide rollout.
  • 5MinuteInsure.com is a tool developed by Reliance Global that utilizes artificial intelligence and data mining to provide competitive insurance quotes in under 2 minutes, with the ability to bind coverage within 5 minutes.
  • Ezra Beyman, CEO commented, “I am very pleased to announce the successful launch of 5MinuteInsure.com in Ohio. The goal of this platform is to tap into the growing number of online shoppers by providing them a seamless one-stop solution to compare quotes and instantly bind a policy. The feedback from customers has exceeded our expectations. As an example, one of our first clients was able to reduce their premium from approximately $2,000 to just $800 on a comparable policy with a new carrier, representing a 60% savings.
