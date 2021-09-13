Fortinet, Linksys partner for secure work-from-home networks
Sep. 13, 2021 10:50 AM ETFortinet, Inc. (FTNT)ZMBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Fortinet (FTNT -3.3%), a cybersecurity solutions provider, has partnered with wireless networking product maker Linksys for a joint solution to secure work-from-home networks.
- The "Linksys HomeWRK for Business|Secured by Fortinet" solution is an enterprise solution for secure corporate and personal network connectivity, optimized for collaboration and business tools and applications. The joint solution comes after Fortinet made an investment in Linksys, and the launch of "Linksys HomeWRK for Education|Secured by Fortinet", a similar network security solution for students at home.
- Linksys HomeWRK for Business uses new Wi-Fi 6 tri-band technology and Linksys' Velop Intelligent Mesh software. enterprise IT teams can distribute the hardware to replace employees' home router for whole-home mesh Wi-Fi coverage without deadspots.
- The two companies also partnered with Zoom Video Communications (ZM -1.9%) for a more integrated experience of the latter's video conferencing and collaboration platform. Linksys HomeWRK uses Fortinet security to protect home networks against cyberthreats, and enterprise IT teams can monitor and diagnose device performance through a single-portal management console.
- The solution will launch in the U.S. in Q421 and across the rest of the world in Q122. It will be available via hardware-as-a-service subscription plans with zero upfront investment and two levels of service: standard and advanced.