LFTD Partners, formerly known as Acquired Sales, ticker change to LSFP
Sep. 13, 2021 10:51 AM ETLFTD Partners Inc. (LIFD)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- LFTD Partners (OTCQX:AQSP) announced that its name has changed to LFTD Partners from Acquired Sales and its ticker symbol on the OTCQB Venture Market has changed to "LSFP" from "AQSP", effective today.
- L is for Lifted Made, led by its founder and CEO Nick Warrender; S is for Savage Enterprises, led by its founders CEO Chris Wheeler and CFO Matt Winters; F is for Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC, led by its co-founder and CEO Tony Devincentis and P is for Partners.
- "We are in active discussions with potential sources of debt and equity capital to fund LSFP's planned mergers with Savage and Fresh Farms, which companies are in the process of being audited," chairman & CEO Gerard M. Jacobs commented.