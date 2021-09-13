EPA investigating Union Pacific over child cancer concerns in Texas
Sep. 13, 2021 10:59 AM ETUnion Pacific Corporation (UNP)By: SA News Team5 Comments
- Union Pacific Corporation (UNP +0.0%) is under investigation by the Environmental Protection Agency along with the Texas Committee on Environmental Quality for concerns related to contamination and clean-up efforts at a hazardous waste site near Houston, Texas.
- The former wood treatment site was closed in the 1980s, but studies found that children living in two nearby predominately African-American neighborhoods were five times more likely to contract leukemia than children elsewhere in the state. Adult cancer levels were also higher, potentially due to the presence of creosote, a carcinogenic wood preservative that has been banned for use by consumers since 2003, at the site.
- In January, Houston's mayor, Sylvester Turner asked Union Pacific to help relocate affected residents. The company declined and Turner turned to the EPA to help, raising concerns with the lack of transparency provided by the company.
- Union Pacific has taken some steps to decrease its environmental impact as it seeks to decrease its greenhouse gas emissions 26% by 2030.