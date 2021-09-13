Kinder Morgan teams with Neste for U.S. renewable fuels logistics project
Sep. 13, 2021
- Kinder Morgan (KMI +1.7%) says it will partner with Finnish renewable fuels firm Neste (OTCPK:NTOIY) to create a U.S. raw material storage and logistics hub to support increased production of renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel and renewable feedstock for polymers and chemicals.
- Upon completion of the project, Kinder Morgan says its Harvey facility in Louisiana will serve as the primary hub where Neste will store raw materials including, for example, the used cooking oil it collects from its 40K-plus restaurants in the U.S.
- Neste plans to initially use 30 converted tanks able to hold more than 650K barrels of oils, ~20% of the farm's current capacity.
- Kinder Morgan says the project "further demonstrates its commitment to offer low-carbon infrastructure solutions to the country's fast growing renewable fuels industry."
