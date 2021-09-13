Matinas BioPharma up 22% on phase 2 data on meningitis candidate

Meningitis Bacteria Infection
EzumeImages/iStock via Getty Images

  • Shares of Matinas BioPharma (MTNB +21.7%) are up significantly in morning trading after reporting positive results from two cohorts of a phase two study of MAT2203 for cryptococcal meningitis.
  • There was no evidence of breakthrough or relapsed cryptococcal infections observed in any of the patients during treatment with MAT2203 (oral amphotericin B) through 10 weeks.
  • Patients that received MAT2203 for up to six weeks did not experience kidney toxicity or electrolyte abnormalities related to the drug.
  • Matinas said a Data Safety Monitoring Board has recommended progression to cohort 3, which has begun and is expected to complete by the end of the year.
  • The company added it is preparing to meet with the FDA to discuss the data.
  • Last month, Matinas was issued a patent for MAT2203 extending to 2037.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.