Matinas BioPharma up 22% on phase 2 data on meningitis candidate
Sep. 13, 2021 11:15 AM ETMatinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (MTNB)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Shares of Matinas BioPharma (MTNB +21.7%) are up significantly in morning trading after reporting positive results from two cohorts of a phase two study of MAT2203 for cryptococcal meningitis.
- There was no evidence of breakthrough or relapsed cryptococcal infections observed in any of the patients during treatment with MAT2203 (oral amphotericin B) through 10 weeks.
- Patients that received MAT2203 for up to six weeks did not experience kidney toxicity or electrolyte abnormalities related to the drug.
- Matinas said a Data Safety Monitoring Board has recommended progression to cohort 3, which has begun and is expected to complete by the end of the year.
- The company added it is preparing to meet with the FDA to discuss the data.
- Last month, Matinas was issued a patent for MAT2203 extending to 2037.