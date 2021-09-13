Birds Eye owner wants to sell grocery shoppers lab-grown fish
- Nomad Foods (NOMD +1.8%) , owner of the Birds Eye frozen food brand in Europe, is developing laboratory-grown seafood in conjunction with cell-cultured sea food company BlueNalu. The company hopes to sell sustainable seafood products grown from cells to meet rising demand and ensure the long-term protection of global fish supplies.
- The process involves nurturing living isolated fish cells so that they can multiply, then shaping them into common seafood portions to sell.
- Europe is the largest importer of seafood in the world, with EU citizens consuming three times the amount that they produce. The partnership will also conduct market research and gather consumer opinions on lab-grown seafood.
- Other companies are making the move into sustainable foods as consumer preferences shift. McDonald's and Beyond Meat recently released the McPlant burger in the U.K. and Ireland.