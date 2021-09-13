Vector Group falls after Barclays warns on pricing pressure on discount cigarettes
Sep. 13, 2021 12:06 PM ETVector Group Ltd. (VGR)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Vector Group (VGR -8.8%) slumps after Barclays drops its rating on the tobacco stock to Underweight from Equal Weight.
- Analyst Gaurav Jain warns of competitive pressure for VGR after British American Tobacco recently stepped up its pricing aggression in the discount segment of the U.S. cigarette market through the repositioning of Lucky Strike at different price points.
- Jain thinks that pricing action from British American could be replicated across the sector to impact margins for Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) down the line.
- Shares of VGR are still showing a double-digit gain on a year-to-date basis even after today' sell-off.