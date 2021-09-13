Shell pulls workers from Gulf of Mexico oil platform ahead of tropical storm
Sep. 13, 2021 By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A +2.5%) says it removed some non-essential personnel from its Perdido oil and gas platform in the Gulf of Mexico as a precaution ahead of Tropical Storm Nicholas.
- The U.S. Coast Guard says hurricane force winds could hit the Port of Corpus Christi as the storm approaches the Texas coast.
- Shell reportedly will be ready within a week to restart pipelines off the Gulf Coast, potentially moving the region's top driller closer to restoring some production shut by Hurricane Ida.
- The company's huge Appomattox oil platform in the Gulf, which did not take a direct hit from the storm, came back online over the weekend.
- But its West Delta-143 offshore facility, a critical installation analysts say handled more than 200K bbl/day of Mars crude before the storm and ~10% of overall production in the Gulf, is severely damaged and remains offline.
- Shell reportedly is considering whether to make it mandatory for workers in some operations to get COVID-19 vaccinations or fire them on refusal.