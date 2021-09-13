Ault Global's TurnOnGreen subsidiary launches commercial EV charging platform

Sep. 13, 2021 12:23 PM ETBitNile Holdings, Inc. (NILE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

Electric Car Charging At Power Station
peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

  • Ault Global's (DPW -3.6%) power electronics business TurnOnGreen (TOGI) has launched its commercial EV charging product line, with first installations scheduled to begin in late September 2021 at Southern and Central California locations.
  • TOGI's subsidiary TurnOnGreen Technologies manufactures EV charging and power storage systems. Its line-up includes four models: the EVP700-G Level 2 smart charging system with 4G cellular network technology; the EVP700- F Level 2 smart charging system with Wi-Fi wireless network technology; FSP600, a 60kW DC fast charging system supporting both CCS and CHAdeMO charging protocols; and FSP1200, a 120KW DC Level 3 fast charging system supporting both CCS and CHAdeMO charging protocols.
  • The EV charging station market size is estimated to register a CAGR of 37.5% during 2021 - 2028 to value $142.5B by 2028, according to a research by Market Research Future. The market was worth at $15.4B in 2020.
