Minim products reach India
Sep. 13, 2021 12:26 PM ETMINMBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Creator of intelligent networking products under the globally recognized Motorola brand, Minim (MINM -1.4%) announces that the Motorola MH7020 Whole Home WiFi Mesh System is now available in India.
- "Motorola MH7020 is the first integrated mesh WiFi system offering in the Indian market that combines high-quality Motorola hardware and a feature-rich motosync app powered by Minim, all at an affordable price. With wide-range performance and the largest area coverage in its segment, our product can blanket most WiFi dead zones across India households." said Mr. Srinivas R Nalla, Managing Director, Minim Asia.
