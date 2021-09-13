Splash Beverage signs distribution deal for its Tapout non-alcoholic drink
Sep. 13, 2021 12:31 PM ETSplash Beverage Group, Inc. (SBEV)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Splash Beverage Group (SBEV -2.7%) expands its distribution agreement with Eagle Brands which will now include Tapout non-alcoholic performance drink in addition to distributing Splash’s Copa di Vino and SALT Tequila.
- Founded in 1984, Eagle Brands is a independent distributor in Miami-Dade County.
- "We are thrilled to expand our distribution agreement with Eagle, a family-owned juggernaut in the beverage distribution business. This further validates Splash’s investment thesis for acquiring Copa di Vino as we continue to reap the benefits of its distributor network which was become a conduit for bringing SALT Tequila to spirits retailers and now TapouT," says Splash CEO Robert Nistico.
- Press Release
- Previously (Aug. 17): Splash Beverage Group reports Q2 results