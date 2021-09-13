DeFi Technologies through subsidiary Valour launches Solana ETP
Sep. 13, 2021 12:31 PM ETDeFi Technologies Inc. (DEFTF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Valour, subsidiary of DeFi Technologies (OTCPK:DEFTF +1.7%), announced that it will launch its Solana ETP on the NGM; trading in Valour Solana SEK is expected to begin on Sep.16.
- The Valour Solana ETP enables investors to gain exposure to SOL, the native cryptocurrency in Solana's ecosystem, simply and securely, via their bank or broker.
- Solana is the fastest blockchain in the world and the fastest growing ecosystem in the crypto universe, with 400+ projects spanning DeFi, NFTs, Web3 and more; it is among the top ten cryptocurrencies in the world by market cap at $52.4B as of Sep.13.