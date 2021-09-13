Silk Road Medical slides after signaling COVID-19 impact on second half

Sep. 13, 2021 12:39 PM ETSilk Road Medical, Inc (SILK)ISRGBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
  • Silk Road Medical (SILK -6.2%) is on course to record three consecutive losses after the company warned about the continuing impact of COVID-19 on its financial results for the third quarter.
  • The Delta variant has driven COVID-related hospitalizations higher, impacting the procedure volumes with constraints on hospital capacity, the company notes.
  • “Management believes that these constraints may create uncertainty through the second half of the year,” Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) said in a regulatory submission announcing its participation at the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference on Sept. 14.
  • The shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) came under pressure last Friday after the company CFO pointed to a bearish outlook at Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference.
  • Highlighting the impact of the pandemic’s resurgence on the previously issued guidance, CFO of Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Marshall Mohr said: “I didn't assume any significant or widespread impact of COVID in the United States. And I think we are indeed seeing that.”
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.