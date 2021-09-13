Silk Road Medical slides after signaling COVID-19 impact on second half
Sep. 13, 2021 12:39 PM ETSilk Road Medical, Inc (SILK)ISRGBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Silk Road Medical (SILK -6.2%) is on course to record three consecutive losses after the company warned about the continuing impact of COVID-19 on its financial results for the third quarter.
- The Delta variant has driven COVID-related hospitalizations higher, impacting the procedure volumes with constraints on hospital capacity, the company notes.
- “Management believes that these constraints may create uncertainty through the second half of the year,” Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) said in a regulatory submission announcing its participation at the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference on Sept. 14.
- The shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) came under pressure last Friday after the company CFO pointed to a bearish outlook at Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference.
- Highlighting the impact of the pandemic’s resurgence on the previously issued guidance, CFO of Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Marshall Mohr said: “I didn't assume any significant or widespread impact of COVID in the United States. And I think we are indeed seeing that.”