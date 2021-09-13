UWM Holdings, once meme pick, on track to slip for fifth straight day
Sep. 13, 2021 12:40 PM ET By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- UWM Holdings (UWMC -0.6%), known as United Wholesale Mortgage, appears headed for its fifth straight decline, even as the housing market remains strong and mortgage rates stay low.
- As of Friday's close, UWMC's stock is 12% below its 100-day simple moving average and 21% below its 200-day SMA.
- But there's a decent proportion of investors who expect the stock to stay weak. Short interest is at ~13%.
- In the past month UWMC's stock has dropped 18%. On Aug. 16, the wholesale mortgage broker reported weaker-than-expected gain margin, a measure of profitability, and its guidance signaled that metric could decline even further in Q3.
- UWMC's total return of -31% lags both rival Rocket Mortgage (-25%) and the S&P 500 (+36%) for much of the past year as seen in the chart below.
- Earlier this year, UWM Holdings (NYSE:UWMC) gained the attention of the meme stock crowd. Soon after, Wedbush analyst Henry Coffey downgraded the stock to Neutral after it jumped 52% in a month.