Logiq nabs Indonesian government approval to offer micro-lending services
Sep. 13, 2021 12:47 PM ETLogiq, Inc. (LGIQ)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Logiq (OTCQX:LGIQ) received approval of an annual lending rate from the Indonesian Government to provide micro-lending services to 50M+ members of Badan Perlayanan Jaminan Sosial Ketenagakerjaan which manages pensions and health benefits for these members in Indonesia.
- The lending rate approval follows Logiq's earlier announced launch of a program to provide mobile fintech services in an exclusive strategic alliance with the country’s social security program provider.
- The rate approval allows Logiq to begin the initial rollout of its new mobile fintech offering to the 5M contract and delivery drivers of Garda Digital Indonesia and 6K government body employees.
- Logiq and KMSB plan to complete the official launch of the new mobile fintech platform for drivers of Garda Digital Indonesia by Q4.
- Under their exclusive alliance, Logiq and KMSB are developing a jointly owned and operated mobile fintech platform designed to deliver these mobile financial services across Indonesia.