Apollo makes $4.3B buyout offer for Tronox - Reuters

Sep. 13, 2021 12:47 PM ETTronox Holdings plc (TROX), APOCC, VNTR, KROBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor19 Comments

The concept of the word M&A on cubes on a beautiful green background
Zhanna Hapanovich/iStock via Getty Images

  • Tronox (TROX +13.5%) spikes higher following a Reuters report that Apollo Global Management (APO +1.3%) approached the company with a $4.3B all-cash takeover offer.
  • According to the report, Apollo has offered $27/share to buy Tronox, which has hired advisers to consider the bid and has yet to decide on next steps.
  • Related names Venator (VNTR +15.9%), Kronos (KRO +3.4%) and Chemours (CC +1.3%) also shot higher on the report.
  • Tronox shares had been hovering at ~$20 before the report but are now trading at three-month highs.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.