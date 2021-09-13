Apollo makes $4.3B buyout offer for Tronox - Reuters
Sep. 13, 2021 12:47 PM ETTronox Holdings plc (TROX), APOCC, VNTR, KROBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor19 Comments
- Tronox (TROX +13.5%) spikes higher following a Reuters report that Apollo Global Management (APO +1.3%) approached the company with a $4.3B all-cash takeover offer.
- According to the report, Apollo has offered $27/share to buy Tronox, which has hired advisers to consider the bid and has yet to decide on next steps.
- Related names Venator (VNTR +15.9%), Kronos (KRO +3.4%) and Chemours (CC +1.3%) also shot higher on the report.
- Tronox shares had been hovering at ~$20 before the report but are now trading at three-month highs.