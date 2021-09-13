Getlink introduces new rail freight cross-channel service
Sep. 13, 2021 12:51 PM ETGetlink SE (GRPTF)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Getlink (OTC:GRPTF) launches a new cross-channel rail freight service to be effective from Sept. 18, 2021.
- The service is said to use unaccompanied mode through the channel tunnel and will benefit of Getlink's customs expertise for the passage through the border.
- The company notes crossing will be managed by Eurotunnel Le Shuttle Freight and will operate 24 hours a day and six days per week; departures will be from the Group's two terminals in Calais or Folkestone.
- "By offering a new low-carbon, reliable and ultra-secure service, we are responding to a changing demand, and we confirm our determination to be the preferred means of passage for the most demanding logistics chains. " explains Christian Dufermont, Freight Commercial Director of Eurotunnel.
- Previously (Sept. 7): Getlink reports shuttle traffic for August decline 4%