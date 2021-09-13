Toast Inc. unveils terms for IPO that could value restaurant-tech firm at $16B+ (update)

  • Toast Inc. (TOST) disclosed plans Monday for an IPO that could value the restaurant-software firm at more than $16B.
  • The company wrote in a revised S-1 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it intends to sell some 21.7M Class A shares within an expected $30-$33/share range. The firm has also granted underwriters the option to buy about 3.3M extra shares for overallotments.
  • Plans call for the shares to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “TOST.”
  • The software company said its Class A shares will each carry one vote apiece. TOST also expects insiders to own some 477.6M Class B shares following the initial public offering. Class B shares carry 10 votes each, giving insiders 99.5% of the voting power.
  • All told, Toast (TOST) expects to have about 499.3M Class A and B shares outstanding following the IPO, or some 502.6M if underwriters exercise all overallotment options.
  • That will value the company at about $15B to $16.6B on a non-diluted basis, depending on how many overallotment shares underwriters buy and where TOST prices within its expected range. The 10-year-old firm will also reportedly carry about a $17.9B value on a fully diluted basis.
  • TOST makes an integrated suite of smartphone- and cloud-based apps to allow restaurants take online orders, handle inventory, run customer-loyalty programs and more.
  • “At Toast, we power successful restaurants of all sizes. By combining point of sale, front of house, back of house, and guest-facing technology with an unrivaled commitment to customer success we enable our community of restaurateurs to delight their guests, do what they love, and thrive,” co-founders Aman Narang, Steve Fredette, and Jonathan Grimm wrote in a letter accompanying the firm’s S-1.

  • The company’s pre-IPO investors include Bessemer Venture Partners, TCV, Technology Investment Dining Group LLC, Tiger Capital, T. Rowe Price and others.

  • The Boston-based firm also has some blue-chip board members, including former Democratic Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick and Mark Hawkins, president and CFO emeritus of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM).

  • As for financials, TOST wrote in its S-1 that business initially suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic, but recovered 2020’s second half as restaurants reopened and consumers placed more takeout and deliver orders.

  • All told, the firm reported that revenues rose 62.3% in 2020, although higher expenses meant that TOST’s net loss also grew 18.5% to $248.2M:

