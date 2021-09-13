Merck expects U.S. emergency use nod for COVID-19 therapy before year-end
- Merck (NYSE:MRK) anticipates its COVID-19 antiviral therapy molnupiravir to receive a potential emergency use authorization from the FDA, before the end of the year, according to company CEO Robert Davis.
- "I would just say that our program is enrolling well, and we expect to be able to see clinical data in the back half of the year," Reuters reported quoting the comments made by Davis at Morgan Stanley Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday.
- Just a few days ago, Merck (MRK) and its partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics announced the initiation of Phase 3 MOVe-AHEAD clinical trial designed to test the oral therapy in the prevention of COVID-19. The data are expected in the second half of 2021.
- On the same day, Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) also disclosed the start of dosing in a pivotal Phase 2/3 clinical trial aimed at its oral COVID-19 therapy PF-07321332.