InMed Pharmaceuticals to acquire BayMedica for 1.78M InMed shares
Sep. 13, 2021 1:05 PM ETInMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- InMed Pharmaceuticals (INM -1.9%) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire BayMedica, a private company based in the US that specializes in the manufacturing and commercialization of rare cannabinoids.
- The agreement follows a previously signed letter of intent announced on June 29, 2021.
- The transaction is expected to close in the coming weeks.
- Upon closing, InMed will become a global leader in the manufacturing of rare cannabinoids, with expertise in three distinct and complementary cannabinoid manufacturing approaches.
- The deal transitions InMed into revenue generating company; acquires pipeline with numerous planned product launches and positions InMed within large and growing consumer health and wellness cannabinoid markets.
- In parallel to cannabinoid manufacturing, the combined company will continue to explore the therapeutic potential of cannabinoids and novel cannabinoid analogs for pharmaceutical drug development, as well as expand commercial sales of rare cannabinoids to the consumer health and wellness sector.
- Pursuant to the indicative terms of the pact, InMed will acquire 100% of BayMedica in exchange for 1.78M InMed common shares, subject to a six-month contractual hold period.
- In addition, BayMedica’s equity and debt holders would receive Series A warrants to acquire up to 800K common shares with an exercise price equal to 125% of the 20-day volume-weighted average closing price and Series B warrants to acquire up to 800,000 common shares of InMed priced at 200% of the deal share price.