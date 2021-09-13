C3 AI announces general availability of CRM solution
Sep. 13, 2021 1:08 PM ETC3.ai, Inc. (AI)By: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- C3 AI (NYSE:AI) announces the general availability of its customer relationship management solution, which integrates with Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics, ServiceNow and other platforms to bring full artificial intelligence functionality to a company's existing CRM investments.
- C3 AI CRM includes an AI-powered graphical interface that offers visualizations of sales, market and customer data. The solution can be installed and fully operations in as little as 60 days.
- “At Siebel Systems, we invented CRM,” says Thomas M. Siebel, CEO of C3 AI and founder of Siebel, a software company that was acquired by Oracle in 2006. “With C3 AI CRM, we are reimagining and reinventing CRM – a market with an installed base in excess of $500 billion – by empowering organizations to fully AI-enable their existing CRM investments.”
- C3 AI CRM is now available on Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services and the IBM Cloud.
- Earlier this month, C3 shares slumped after the company reported a soft first-quarter earnings report and guidance.