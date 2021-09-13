C3 AI announces general availability of CRM solution

Sep. 13, 2021 1:08 PM ETC3.ai, Inc. (AI)By: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor1 Comment

Abbreviation is Artificial Intelligence on a digital globe background. Machine learning concept. 3D Rendering
Igor Kutyaev/iStock via Getty Images

  • C3 AI (NYSE:AI) announces the general availability of its customer relationship management solution, which integrates with Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics, ServiceNow and other platforms to bring full artificial intelligence functionality to a company's existing CRM investments.
  • C3 AI CRM includes an AI-powered graphical interface that offers visualizations of sales, market and customer data. The solution can be installed and fully operations in as little as 60 days.
  • “At Siebel Systems, we invented CRM,” says Thomas M. Siebel, CEO of C3 AI and founder of Siebel, a software company that was acquired by Oracle in 2006. “With C3 AI CRM, we are reimagining and reinventing CRM – a market with an installed base in excess of $500 billion – by empowering organizations to fully AI-enable their existing CRM investments.”
  • C3 AI CRM is now available on Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services and the IBM Cloud.
  • Earlier this month, C3 shares slumped after the company reported a soft first-quarter earnings report and guidance.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.