General Motors invests in software radar firm Oculii

Sep. 13, 2021 1:15 PM ETGeneral Motors Company (GM)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments

Self drive autonomous vehicle
Just_Super/E+ via Getty Images

  • General Motors (GM +1.8%) has invested millions of dollars in software radar sensor startup Oculii as part of a new funding round.
  • Oculii and GM are reported to have already been working together for a period of time on ways the automaker can use Oculii's low-cost software to boost the resolution of radars. The investment is a "fantastic signal that GM is serious about the technology and bullish about radar in general," says one of the Oculii founders.
  • Looking ahead, Oculii sees its high-resolution radars as a key backup to cameras and other sensors when they fail to provide an extra safety level with autonomous driving.
  • Apart from radar platers, the lidar sector continues to grow larger with AEye the latest company to go public.
