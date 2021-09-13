Chinese fintech, real estate stocks under pressure amid Ant Group drama
Sep. 13, 2021
- With Beijing looking to break up Ant Group, it's no wonder that stocks of China-based fintech companies are dropping in Monday's session.
- 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) slides 8.0%, Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU) drops 6.9%, FinVolution (NYSE:FINV) falls 4.5%, and LexinFintech Holdings (NASDAQ:LX) dips 2.0%.
- Turmoil in the real estate sector in China also pressures real estate market platforms — Xinyuan Real Estate (XIN -7.4%) and Nam Tai Properties (NTP -8.0%).
- Earlier, China Evergrande issued a statement, saying reports that it will go bankrupt aren't true. Also in the real estate sector, SOHO China shares plunged after its deal with Blackstone unravels.
- There are a couple of bright spots in the sectors — Qudian (QD +2.4%) and KE Holdings (BEKE +1.2%) stay in the green.
