Chinese fintech, real estate stocks under pressure amid Ant Group drama

Sep. 13, 2021 2:01 PM ETFinVolution Group (FINV), FUTU, QFINLX, XIN, NTP, QD, BEKEBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor4 Comments

Trading Board Is Showing A Crash In Stok Exchange Market
MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

  • With Beijing looking to break up Ant Group, it's no wonder that stocks of China-based fintech companies are dropping in Monday's session.
  • 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) slides 8.0%, Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU) drops 6.9%, FinVolution (NYSE:FINV) falls 4.5%, and LexinFintech Holdings (NASDAQ:LX) dips 2.0%.
  • Turmoil in the real estate sector in China also pressures real estate market platforms — Xinyuan Real Estate (XIN -7.4%) and Nam Tai Properties (NTP -8.0%).
  • Earlier, China Evergrande issued a statement, saying reports that it will go bankrupt aren't true. Also in the real estate sector, SOHO China shares plunged after its deal with Blackstone unravels.
  • There are a couple of bright spots in the sectors — Qudian (QD +2.4%) and KE Holdings (BEKE +1.2%) stay in the green.
