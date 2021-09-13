Square links up Seller, Cash App ecosystems for contactless payments
Sep. 13, 2021 2:15 PM ETBlock, Inc. (SQ)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor12 Comments
- Square (SQ -0.6%) starts to connect its two ecosystems as it will allow merchants using its Seller system to accept payments through the Cash App Pay function.
- For both in-person and online transactions, customers can scan a seller's QR code at checkout or click a button on their mobile device to pay for their purchases.
- Square sellers will "be able to better reach Cash App's more than 70M annual transacting active customers — offering consumers reduced checkout friction and an improved customer experience," the company said in a statement.
- Since the beginning of the pandemic, consumers have used more contactless payment methods.
- "As contactless and QR code-based payment methods have become more mainstream, Cash App Pay has become a top-requested feature by both Square sellers and Cash App customers," the company said. At the same time, Cash App customers have been requesting the feature, said Brian Grassadonia, lead of Square's Cash App business.
- "The option to checkout online or in-store with Cash App has been a frequent request amongst our customer base," he said.
- Cash App Pay is free for consumers to use and will soon be available to all Square sellers in the U.S.
