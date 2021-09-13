Radware jumps 7% on report of sales talks with Siris Capital
- Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) is popping, up 7.4%, following a CNBC report that the company is in talks to sell itself to private-equity firm Siris Capital.
- It would be the latest indication of interest from private equity in the burgeoning cybersecurity field amid ongoing digital attacks, exemplified recently by Thoma Bravo's $12.3 billion deal for Proofpoint.
- Radware has a valuation of about $1.7 billion.
- Radware's rivals aren't moving any higher on the news. F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) -0.5%; Akamai (NASDAQ:AKAM) -0.4%; Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) -2.5%.
- The company's stock also moved up in June on reports it had engaged advisers to consider a sale.