Goldman Sachs bullish on Snap, bearish on Twitter in social-media initiation

Sep. 13, 2021

Snapchat"s Snap Inc. makes IPO debut on the New York Stock Exchange. Investors flocked to initial public offering, pushing valuation of nearly $24 billion.
NYCstock/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Along with its bullish initiations on Facebook and Alphabet today in new coverage of U.S. large-cap Internet stocks, Goldman Sachs also diverged on a pair of other social-media names: Snap and Twitter.
  • The firm started Snap (SNAP -4.5%) with a Buy rating, calling it one of the fastest growers in the coverage universe. As with its other new ratings, it says the Snap case if framed around three debates.
  • It's increasingly likely that Snap can hit its target of 50%-plus revenue growth in the coming three years, with upward pressure coming from global user growth, platform revolution and product evolution, the firm says.
  • It also believes the company can scale its margin structure, expecting EBITDA margins to go from -13% in 2021 to 40% in 2026. And it says platform/product innovation will keep driving industry-leading growth.
  • Snap should generate a 2021-2026 revenue compound annual growth rate of about 41% (thanks to a mix of user growth, ad price inflation, and product innovation in core advertising).
  • Goldman has a $90 price target, now implying 27% upside.
  • Conversely, the firm is starting coverage of Twitter (TWTR -3.3%) at Sell - saying it sees the company less as a social media platform and more as a differentiated media/publishing platform.
  • The "town square" aspect of Twitter is what offers a unique proposition for users, Goldman says, so the main debate is whether Twitter can "morph its core use case to appeal to a wider, more scaled audience base; and/or (b) execute against more niche monetization opportunities (e.g., creator monetization, etc.) that align with the platform’s current distribution."
  • Its five-year forecasts are "broadly" below current consensus, though; it expects five-year revenue CAGR of about 17%.
  • A $60 price target now lines up with current pricing of $59.55.
  • The Street is Neutral on Twitter, while Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish; it has a Quant Rating of Neutral.
