  • Marc Rowan, co-founder and CEO of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO), said Monday that the "noise is largely behind us" after the abrupt resignation of the company's former CEO earlier this year in the wake of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.
  • "This has now been up to us to execute," Rowan told CNBC about the firm's new management.
  • "We are in an amazing business [and] our business gets better every day," he added.
  • Commenting on the firm's ongoing strategy, the Apollo CEO contended that the company has "chosen a slightly different path" than its peers in the alternative asset management sector, one that "includes way more credit."
  • As a result, Rowan argued that the company will have to connect with investors to better explain its approach to the market.
  • "To serve the market we've picked, you need different investors, you need a different capital source and you need a slightly different business model," he said.
  • Rowan said he would detail the company's plans at an investor presentation scheduled for Oct. 19.
  • APO has lagged its competitors throughout 2021. While the stock has outperformed the S&P 500 so far this year, it comes up far short of the other large public companies in the space.
  • The 2021 gains in Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) and KKR (NYSE:KKR) have more than doubled what APO has put up. Meanwhile, Blackstone (NYSE:BX) has nearly quadrupled APO's return:

