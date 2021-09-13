Moderna shot shows highest vaccine efficacy based on ER COVID-related visits

Sep. 13, 2021 2:57 PM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ), BNTX, PFE, MRNABy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor634 Comments

Apple Valley Hospital In Southern California Continues Battling Covid-19 Pandemic As State Eases Lockdown Orders
Mario Tama/Getty Images News

  • Data from more than 32.8K hospital emergency department ("ED") or urgent care visits between June and August indicates that patients who received the Moderna (MRNA -6.9%) COVID-19 shot have the highest level of vaccine effectiveness.
  • CDC researchers found that among people with ED or urgent care visits, Moderna's vaccine efficacy was 92%. That compares to 77% for the Pfizer (PFE -2.8%)/BioNTech (BNTX -6.9%) vaccine, and 65% for the Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shot.
  • Vaccine effectiveness of the three vaccines combined was 86% against hospitalization and 82% against ED/urgent care encounters.
  • For those who visited an ED or urgent care facility, 28.9% of unvaccinated patients tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, while only 7% of those who were vaccinated did.
  • The CDC said the protection levels are similar to those seen before the Delta variant became prominent.
  • Earlier today, two prominent FDA officials and WHO researchers said that existing evidence does not support the use of COVID booster shots.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.