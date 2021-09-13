Moderna shot shows highest vaccine efficacy based on ER COVID-related visits
Sep. 13, 2021 By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Data from more than 32.8K hospital emergency department ("ED") or urgent care visits between June and August indicates that patients who received the Moderna (MRNA -6.9%) COVID-19 shot have the highest level of vaccine effectiveness.
- CDC researchers found that among people with ED or urgent care visits, Moderna's vaccine efficacy was 92%. That compares to 77% for the Pfizer (PFE -2.8%)/BioNTech (BNTX -6.9%) vaccine, and 65% for the Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shot.
- Vaccine effectiveness of the three vaccines combined was 86% against hospitalization and 82% against ED/urgent care encounters.
- For those who visited an ED or urgent care facility, 28.9% of unvaccinated patients tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, while only 7% of those who were vaccinated did.
- The CDC said the protection levels are similar to those seen before the Delta variant became prominent.
- Earlier today, two prominent FDA officials and WHO researchers said that existing evidence does not support the use of COVID booster shots.