MercadoLibre backed tech SPAC files for $250M IPO on Nasdaq
Sep. 13, 2021 MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI)
- MELI Kaszek Pioneer, a SPAC sponsored by Latin America's e-commerce company MercadoLibre (MELI -0.3%) and venture capital firm Kaszek, files to go public in the initial public offering of $250M, as per the SEC filing.
- It proposes to issue 25M shares priced at $10 per share in the IPO with BofA Securities, Allen&Company, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan acting as underwriters to the offering.
- Shares are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "MEKA" right after this prospectus dated September 10, 2021.
- Underwriters have been granted an overallotment option to purchase up to an additional 3.75M shares.
- The company reunites MercadoLibre's founding team including co-founder Hernan Kazah and its current chief financial officer Pedro Arnt, who will be leading MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the role of co-chief executive officers.
- Based in Miami, the blank check company MELI Kaszek Pioneer targets to focus its business combination in tech companies operating in Latin America including, but not limited to, commerce, financial services, logistics, healthcare, education, enterprise software and entertainment sectors.
