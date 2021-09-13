Black Mamba NFT package to be auctioned through WISeKey's WISe.Art platform
Sep. 13, 2021 3:50 PM ETWISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- WISeKey International (WKEY -3.5%) has partnered with Polygon, a platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development, to auction the NFT of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba Package.
- The package consists of a limited-edition 1/3 18K Rose Gold Tourbillion Black Mamba watch, designed and signed by late Bryant; a sneaker signed by him; and a custom curated digital artwork designed by artist Moshé Douglas.
- It will be auctioned by NFT and luxury asset advisory firm GDGC Enterprises on WISeKey's WISe.Art Platform, with a starting price of $1,008,240. The auction will go live on September 20, 2021.
- According to GDGC Enterprises, the package is valued at a minimum of $10M. The firm will donate $50,000 of the proceeds to the Greater Los Angeles Make-a-Wish Foundation.
- The WISe.Art NFT platform launched earlier this month, following a series of market test auctions, including the two world premiere NFT auctions of the digital twins of a physical watch.
