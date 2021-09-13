EngageSmart sets terms for IPO valuing payments and customer-engagement firm at some $4B (update)
Sep. 13, 2021 4:04 PM ETEngageSmart, Inc. (ESMT)By: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor
- EngageSmart (ESMT), which makes customer-engagement and payments software for businesses, released terms Monday for an IPO that could value the General Atlantic-based company at as much as $4B.
- The firm plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “ESMT.”
- Plans call for the company and certain pre-IPO investors to sell about 14.6M shares of stock in a $23-$25/share range, as per ESMT’s revised S-1 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
- The firm intends to offer 13M of the 14.6M share available, while pre-IPO backers will sell an additional roughly 1.6M. The pre-IPO investors have also granted underwriters the option to buy an extra 1.6M shares for overallotments, with the company kicking in another 620,000 for the same purpose.
- All in, ESMT expects to have about 161M shares outstanding following the initial public offering, or some 161.6M if underwriters fully exercise their overallotment options.
- That will give EngageSmart (ESMT) a $3.7B to $4B non-diluted valuation depending on how many overallotment shares underwriters buy and where the IPO prices within its forecast range.
- The company added in its S-1 that entities affiliated with Dragoneer Investment Group have expressed a non-binding interest in buying 2.1M shares of the offering at the public price. That would bring in $50.4M at the IPO’s midpoint $24 a share.
- All told, EngageSmart (ESMT) expects to net about $287.5M from the IPO if the offering prices at its midpoint. That will rise to $301.1M if underwriters fully exercise their overallotment options.
- ESMT wrote in its S-1 that it intends to use $114.2M to repay debt, with the rest earmarked toward such things as working capital, operating expenses and potential future acquisitions.
- EngageSmart (ESMT) has four main products to help businesses and government agencies connect with customers and facilitate online payments.
- The company’s InvoiceCloud billing system allows businesses and government entities bill and receive payments electronically, while DonorDrive helps nonprofits with such things as virtual fundraising events.
- ESMT's two other products serve the healthcare field. SimplePractice helps medical professionals do such things as run telehealth sessions, while HealthPay24 allows them to offer electronic billing and payments.
General Atlantic serves as the company’s main pre-IPO investor. Entities affiliated with that firm currently own 65.7% of EngageSmart (ESMT) and expect to hold about 60% following the go-public deal, as per the company’s S-1.
Summit Partners is ESMT’s second-largest backer, with entities tied to that investment firm owning 18.2% now and forecast to control 16.7% after the IPO.
As for ESMT’s financial performance, the company reported in its S-1 that revenues soared 97.3% in 2020 to reach $146.6M, cutting the firm’s net loss by 53.8% to $6.7M:
Seeking Alpha’s Donovan Jones recently did a deep dive into ESMT, writing that the company “has produced enviable growth while producing operating profit, earnings and free cash flow.”