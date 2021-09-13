Synopsys makes key appointments
Sep. 13, 2021
- Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) appoints Sassine Ghazi as president and COO, effective November 1, 2021.
- Additionally, Chi-Foon Chan will transition from his co-CEO position over H1 F2022, after which he will continue to support the company's long-term success in a new role.
- Since becoming COO in August of 2020, Ghazi had a significant impact, bolstering its EDA and IP strategy and portfolio, broadening customer collaborations, enhancing a strong management team, and providing exceptional corporate leadership.
