Synopsys makes key appointments

Sep. 13, 2021 4:14 PM ETSNPSBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) appoints Sassine Ghazi as president and COO, effective November 1, 2021.
  • Additionally, Chi-Foon Chan will transition from his co-CEO position over H1 F2022, after which he will continue to support the company's long-term success in a new role.
  • Since becoming COO in August of 2020, Ghazi had a significant impact, bolstering its EDA and IP strategy and portfolio, broadening customer collaborations, enhancing a strong management team, and providing exceptional corporate leadership.
  • SA contributor writes: 'Synopsys Has Convinced Me: I'm Upgrading To BUY'
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.