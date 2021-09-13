MP Materials drops on 4M-share secondary offering

Sep. 13, 2021

  • MP Materials (NYSE:MP) -3.9% post-market after announcing a proposed secondary public offering of 4M common shares by certain existing stockholders, with an underwriters option to purchase up to an additional 600K shares.
  • MP Materials is not selling any shares and will not receive any proceeds from the proposed offering.
  • MP Materials reported strong H1 results and "Q3 should be even better due to soaring REO prices," Gold Panda writes in a bullish analysis posted last month on Seeking Alpha.
