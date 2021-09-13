Toll Brothers promotes Robert Parahus to president & COO
Sep. 13, 2021 5:18 PM ETToll Brothers, Inc. (TOL)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) promotes Executive Vice President and Co-Chief Operating Officer Robert Parahus to the position of President and Chief Operating Officer effective Nov. 1, 2021, succeeding James W. Boyd, who will retire at the end of 2021 after 30 years of service.
- The homebuilder also promotes Karl Mistry and Seth J. Ring to the roles of executive vice president, jointly managing homebuilding operations and reporting directly to Parahus starting in Nov. 1 of this year.
- "Today's announcement reflects the implementation of the management succession plan we put in place in 2019," said Douglas C. Yearley Jr., chairman and CEO of Toll Brothers.
- In August, Toll Brothers boosts margin guidance for 2021 after Q3 earnings beat consensus.