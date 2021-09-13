PAR Technology slips on announcing equity and notes offering
Sep. 13, 2021 4:40 PM ETPAR Technology Corporation (PAR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor4 Comments
- PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) has announced plans to offer 1.5M shares of common stock and $200M aggregate principal amount of Convertible Senior Notes due 2027, maturing on October 15, 2027.
- Underwriters may be granted a 30-day option to purchase up to 225,000 additional common shares and up to an additional $30M of 2027 Notes.
- The notes will be unsecured senior obligations of the company, with interest payable semiannually. They will will be convertible at the holders' discretion, prior to the close of business on the business day immediately preceding April 15, 2027.
- Upon conversion, the notes may be settled in cash, shares of the common stock, or a combination of cash and shares of the common stock. They will not be redeemable at the company's option prior to October 15, 2024, but can be redeemed for cash later at the company's option.
- Net proceeds from both offerings will be used for general corporate purposes.
- PAR -4.92% AH