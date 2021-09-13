Uranium futures continue to explode, fueling this ETF's nearly 50% rise over the past month

Caution - Radiation
  • The North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) surged 8.1% on Monday, leading all exchange traded funds other than leveraged and inverse funds during the session as investors continue to embrace the radioactive metal.
  • URNM also rose an additional 2.7% in after-hours trading shortly before 5 p.m. ET. All told, the ETF is +48.4% over the past month.
  • The ETF has rallied amid growing interest in uranium on Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum. Uranium futures have surged 40% in less than a month.
  • Aside from its surging price, the volumes traded on URNM are also rising. As of Friday, over 1M shares exchanged hands reaching an all-time high.
  • Investors see nuclear power as a critical part of the shift away from fossil fuels, with the World Nuclear Association forecasting a growing demand for uranium. Utilities use the metal to generate nuclear power without creating greenhouse gases.
  • URNM has stock in companies involved in the mining, exploration, development, production or ownership of uranium.
  • The fund has 35 holdings, an expense ratio of 0.85% and $538M assets under management.
  • URNM is +97.5% YTD and +171.3% over a one-year period. To put that into perspective, URNM has outperformed the market tracking SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 5x both in YTD and one-year performance, as this chart shows:

