Invesco AUM rises 2.2% in August on market returns, inflows
Sep. 13, 2021 5:02 PM ETInvesco Ltd. (IVZ)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Invesco's (NYSE:IVZ) preliminary assets under management of $1.56T at the end of August, increases 2.2% from the end of July, helped by favorable market returns and net long-term inflows.
- Market returns added $22B to August's AUM and net long-term inflows were $8.4B. Foreign exchange reduced AUM by $1.1B.
- Preliminary average total AUM for the quarter through Aug. 31 were $1.53T and preliminary average active AUM were $1.06T at the same date.
- Previously, Invesco July AUM rises slightly.