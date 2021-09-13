Invesco AUM rises 2.2% in August on market returns, inflows

Sep. 13, 2021 5:02 PM ETInvesco Ltd. (IVZ)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment

Invesco sign is seen on their Canadian Head Office building in Toronto.
JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Invesco's (NYSE:IVZ) preliminary assets under management of $1.56T at the end of August, increases 2.2% from the end of July, helped by favorable market returns and net long-term inflows.
  • Market returns added $22B to August's AUM and net long-term inflows were $8.4B. Foreign exchange reduced AUM by $1.1B.
  • Preliminary average total AUM for the quarter through Aug. 31 were $1.53T and preliminary average active AUM were $1.06T at the same date.
  • Previously, Invesco July AUM rises slightly.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.