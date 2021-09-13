Kimco Realty announces pricing of $500M notes offering
Sep. 13, 2021 5:04 PM ET
- Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) prices its public offering of $500M principal amount of 2.25% notes due 2031.
- The notes will carry an effective yield of 2.301%, maturing December 1, 2031.
- The company says it intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including, but not limited to, repayment of borrowings under its unsecured revolving credit facility, and funding for suitable acquisition and redevelopment opportunities.
- Offering is expected to settle on Sept. 22, 2021.
- Stock is down 0.4% in after-hours trading.
