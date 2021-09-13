SQM should sharply reduce Atacama lithium operations, Chilean group says
Sep. 13, 2021 5:06 PM ETSociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Indigenous groups living near Chile's Atacama salt flat are asking authorities to suspend operating permits or cut back operations of SQM until the lithium miner submits an environmental compliance plan acceptable to regulators, Reuters reports.
- The Atacama ecosystem is in "constant danger" and SQM's environmental approvals should be restricted "to reduce the extraction of brine and freshwater from the Salar de Atacama," according to a letter from the Atacama Indigenous Council submitted to Chilean regulators last week.
- SQM tells Reuters it is moving ahead with a new compliance plan and incorporating changes requested by regulators to a draft document it submitted in October 2020.
- The Atacama region, home to SQM and top competitor Albemarle, supplies nearly 25% of the world's lithium.
- Albemarle shares rose as much as 4% to an intraday record last Friday after providing a strong long-term growth outlook.